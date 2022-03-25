Fort Hood Soldiers Heading To Prison In Immigrant Smuggling Scheme

Two Fort Hood Army soldiers are headed to federal prison for running an illegal immigrant smuggling ring in Texas.

21-year-old Isaiah Gore and 22-year-old Denerio Williams were found to have recruited other Fort Hood soldiers to drive vehicles with undocumented immigrants hidden inside.

Their orders were to pick up immigrants in McAllen for transport to San Antonio. And investigators say the soldiers were told to wear their uniforms to avoid suspicion.

The plot was uncovered at the Border Patrol checkpoint in Hebronville when agents became suspicious, looked in the vehicle’s trunk, and found a group of migrants stuffed inside.

A Laredo federal judge sentenced Gore to 2-1/2 years behind bars and Williams to 2 years.