Fort Hood Soldiers Sentenced In Migrant Smuggling Operation

Two more Fort Hood-based soldiers are going to federal prison for their part in a human smuggling operation run by a fellow soldier. 22-year-old Emmanuel Oppongagyare was sentenced to almost 2 years, and 19-year-old Ralph Saint-Joie will spend a little more than a year in prison.

Federal prosecutors say the two were recruited by another soldier to pick up undocumented immigrants in McAllen and drive them to San Antonio. They were told to wear their Army uniforms to avoid suspicion.

The plot was uncovered when suspicious Border Patrol agents at the Hebronville checkpoint searched the soldiers’ vehicle anyway and found two migrants in the trunk. Three other Fort Hood soldiers were then arrested. They were also sentenced to federal prison terms.