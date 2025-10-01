An official at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston is accused of stealing more than half a million dollars from the federal government. Laurent Lant was the banking chief for Installation Management Command at the base.

Investigators say Lant made unauthorized transfers from several US Army bank accounts to an external account called Zurich Consulting LLC, which he owned. He then reportedly transferred 510 thousand dollars to his own personal bank account. Lant is on administrative leave and charged with theft.