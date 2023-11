A lawsuit by Atatiana Jefferson’s family against Fort Worth is now settled. Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean shot and killed Jefferson in 2019 at her mother’s house while she was babysitting her eight-year-old nephew, Zion Carr.

Dean was later convicted of manslaughter and is now serving a 12-year prison sentence. City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to pay three-and-a-half-million dollars to Carr, who is now 12-years-old.