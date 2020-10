As the year anniversary approaches of the fatal police shooting of Atatiana Jefferson, Fort Worth city leaders vow to continue to push for change for racial justice.

During a town hall last night, Mayor Betsy Price said “there is hard work going on and it started long ago, but it really ramped up after we lost Atatiana.” Police Officer Aaron Dean was charged with murder after he shot and killed Jefferson in her home on Allen Avenue on October 12th.