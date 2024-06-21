TEXAS

Fort Worth ISD Gets Grant For E-Buses

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding a six point one million dollar grant to the Fort Worth ISD to purchase fifteen electric buses.

The district says these buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save schools money and better protect children’s health. The grant is a part of the Clean School Bus Program.

District officials say these buses represent an overall clean energy effort to replace older diesel buses with engines that expose many lower income residents to harmful pollution.

