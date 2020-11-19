Fort Worth Mayor Tests Positive For COVID-19

(AP) – Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has tested positive for COVID-19, as a surge in the disease caused by the novel coronavirus fills hospital beds across Texas.

The 71-year-old Republican says she tested positive Wednesday and is quarantining with her husband who was diagnosed with the illness earlier in the week. The mayor says she and her husband had mild symptoms as of Wednesday and were “in good spirits.”

Texas is rushing thousands of additional medical staff to overworked hospitals as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide accelerates toward 8,000 for the first time since a deadly summer outbreak.