Fort Worth Offers Grants To Businesses Affected By Hotel Explosion

File photo: First responders work the scene after an explosion at the Sandman Signature hotel on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Cameron Arnold via AP)

The city of Fort Worth is offering financial assistance to several businesses affected by the downtown hotel explosion in January. Recovery is still in progress at the Sandman Hotel, where an apparent natural gas explosion injured more than 20 people.

The ongoing reconstruction is interfering with both foot traffic and vehicular traffic in the area. On Tuesday, City Council approved 250-thousand-dollars to help five small businesses near the hotel. Each business can apply for a grants of up to 50-thousand-dollars.