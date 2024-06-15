TEXAS

Fort Worth Orders Botanic Garden To Allow Event Held By Far-Right Group

Fort Worth is ordering the city’s Botanic Garden to allow a controversial conservative group to hold an event at the venue. The Garden initially said it wouldn’t host the True Texas Project’s 15th birthday celebration due to it’s promotion of far-right ideas.

On Friday, the city attorney ordered the venue to reinstate the event, saying the Garden couldn’t ban a renter because of its views. Items on the agenda of the True Texas Project’s event included discussions on the “Great Replacement Theory” and “Multiculturalism And The War On White America.”

