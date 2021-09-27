TEXAS

Fort Worth Police ID One Of Three Bodies Found In Burning Dumpster

By 271 views
0

Officials are identifying one of the three dismembered bodies found in a burning Dumpster in Fort Worth last week.

Police say 42-year-old David Lueras was one of the three victims, and the other two appear to be a child, and a teenage girl or young woman. Lueras had a long criminal history, including charges of burglary, drugs, fraud, and theft.

Since the bodies were burned and there are parts of them missing, identifying the other two is going to be difficult, as well as figuring out why they were killed.

Austin-Travis County Isn’t Moving Back To Stage 4 Yet

Previous article

Way Cleared For Redevelopment Of Historic El Jardin Hotel

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS