Fort Worth Schools Launch Third-Party Investigation

The Fort Worth Independent School District is trying to get to the bottom of an incident that happened at a recent sporting event.

Officials say a third-party investigation is underway after people allegedly yelled racial slurs at a high school football game last month. This week’s announcement comes after an internal investigation was unable to identify any potential suspects.

Cheerleaders at North Side High School claim members of the crowd were shouting slurs at them while they were on the sideline of a game against Arlington Heights High. The district says it will not tolerate any form of discrimination or hate speech.