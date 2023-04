Police in Combes are still awaiting a full autopsy report but they’re not suspecting foul play in the deaths of two men found inside a small backyard residence.

Investigators say there were no signs the men suffered trauma. They say drugs were found near their bodies – they didn’t say what kind – and toxicology tests are being done as part of the autopsy to determine what killed the two men. They’ve been identified as 47-year-old Michael Anthony Garcia and 51-year-old Ramon Cortez.