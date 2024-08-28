Foundation Receives Large Donation For New Uvalde School

The ongoing construction of the proposed new elementary school in Uvalde is benefiting from a newly announced donation.

The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation on Tuesday announced it was to receive ten-million dollars from the Kate Marmion Charitable Foundation–money which will be matched by an additional five-million in donations.

The district says this new funding puts it over 80 percent toward the goal of completing the school that will replace Robb Elementary. That is where 19 students and two teachers were murdered by a gunman in 2022. Construction is expected to be done by next fall.