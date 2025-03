FILE - Eurocopters Tiger of the German Army take part in the Lithuanian-German division-level international military exercise 'Grand Quadriga 2024' at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)

FILE - Eurocopters Tiger of the German Army take part in the Lithuanian-German division-level international military exercise 'Grand Quadriga 2024' at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)

Four American soldiers are dead after they disappeared during a training exercise in Lithuania. The soldiers were reported missing on Tuesday from a training ground in Pabrade, less than six miles from the Belarus border.

The soldiers were traveling in one of the largest armored vehicles used by the US military, which may have fallen into a body of water.

The incident happened during joint-training exercises between US and Lithuanian forces as tensions rise between the Baltic nations and Russia.