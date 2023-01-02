Four Arrested After Theft Victim Tracks Suspects

Four people are in custody and a suspect is still at large after San Antonio police say a carjacking victim was able to find the people that robbed him.

KSAT-TV reports the victim used the Apple “Find My” application to track his AirPods to a truck stop off of I-35 Monday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, authorities said four of the suspects tried to run, while a fifth took off in an S-U-V.

Officers called off the chase of the vehicle after the pursuit reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. Police believe the suspects were involved in multiple overnight burglaries.