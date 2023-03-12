NATIONAL

Four Astronauts Fly SpaceX Back Home, End 5-Month Mission

jsalinasBy 12 views
0
The capsule of the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft, slowed by parachutes, approaches the surface of the waters of the Gulf of Mexico off Tampa, Fla., as it returns to Earth with Expedition 68 Flight Engineers Anna Kikina of Roscosmos, Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann from NASA, and Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) after a five-month mission in the International Space Station, on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Keegan Barber/NASA via AP)

(AP) — Four space station astronauts are back on Earth after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast late Saturday.

The crew from the U.S., Russia and Japan spent five months at the International Space Station. Among those returning was NASA’s Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman to fly in space. She says she couldn’t wait to feel the wind on her face, smell fresh grass and enjoy some delicious Earth food. Their replacements arrived at the space station more than a week ago.

11-Year-Old Killed In Dallas Shooting

Previous article

NTSB Chair Discusses Railroad, Airplane Safety

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL