Four Charged With Murder In Deadly Downtown McAllen Shooting

Four people have been charged with murder in a man’s shooting death in downtown McAllen. The four are among eight people under arrest for shooting 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna.

McAllen police say there’d been an altercation at a 17th Street bar early the morning on October 2nd. Serna was shot a short time later about a block away. He was taken to McAllen Medical Center in critical condition and died four days later. Police have not said what sparked the bar altercation nor why Serna was shot.

The four suspects charged with murder and engaging in organized crime are 19-year-old Joel Gonzalez, 18-year-old Alejandro Gomez, 22-year-old Viviana Gomez, and 28-year-old Naila Reyes.