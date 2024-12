A man is facing human smuggling charges after he was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Kenedy County.

Agents stopped a box truck at the Sarita checkpoint on Saturday after a K-9 unit alerted them. A secondary inspection found 48 people hiding behind a false wall in the back of the truck.

Erlan Magana-Nunez was arrested and charged with harboring and transporting people illegally present in the United States.