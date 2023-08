One of four finalists will be the next Chief of Police in El Paso. Interim Police Chief Peter Pacillas is among the finalists. Pacillas took over when longtime Police Chief Greg Allen died unexpectedly in January.

The other finalists are Grand Prairie City Manager Steve Dye, former 20-year El Paso police officer David Ransom, and longtime member of the El Paso Police Department Victor Zarur. Interviews are up next, including a September 13th public reception.