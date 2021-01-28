Four House Democrats From Texas Oppose Biden’s Move Against Oil And Gas

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, in Washington. Biden is set to announce a wide-ranging moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands, as his administration moves quickly to reverse Trump administration policies on energy and the environment and address climate change. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

A Houston congresswoman is one of four Texas Democrats who are opposing an executive order issued Wednesday by President Joe Biden.

The order directs the Secretary of the Interior to halt new oil and gas leases on federal public lands and waters “to the extent possible.” Lizzie Fletcher joined Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen, Henry Cuellar of Laredo, and Marc Veasey of Fort Worth in sending Biden a letter demanding he rescind the order.

They say the ban would destroy jobs, increase dependency on foreign oil, reduce federal revenue, and harm the economies of both the nation and the state.