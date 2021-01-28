Four House Democrats From Texas Oppose Biden’s Move Against Oil And Gas

A Houston congresswoman is one of four Texas Democrats who are opposing an executive order issued Wednesday by President Joe Biden.
The order directs the Secretary of the Interior to halt new oil and gas leases on federal public lands and waters “to the extent possible.” Lizzie Fletcher joined Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen, Henry Cuellar of Laredo, and Marc Veasey of Fort Worth in sending Biden a letter demanding he rescind the order.
They say the ban would destroy jobs, increase dependency on foreign oil, reduce federal revenue, and harm the economies of both the nation and the state.