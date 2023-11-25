Four Killed In Three-Car Crash

A Fort Worth construction CEO and his two young children are among four people who were killed in a three-car collision west of Austin.

Muckleroy and Falls Construction confirmed on its Facebook page that CEO Zach Muckleroy, along with his 12-year-old son Judson and nine-year-old daughter Lindsay, were killed in the crash Wednesday night on their way to spend Thanksgiving with family.

Muckleroy’s wife Lauren was also in the car and is at an Austin hospital in critical condition. The fourth person who was killed has not been publicly identified.