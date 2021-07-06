Four More Deaths In FL Condo Collapse; Death Toll Now 32

Rescue workers use a tarp for recovered remains at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, Monday, July 5, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. The remaining structure was demolished Sunday, which partially collapsed June 24. Many people remain unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Rescue workers use a tarp for recovered remains at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, Monday, July 5, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. The remaining structure was demolished Sunday, which partially collapsed June 24. Many people remain unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida officals are warning residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Elsa’s impact on the state. The state’s lieutenant governor urged Floridians to begin preparations now because Elsa is expected to near hurricane strength.

Meanwhile, search and rescue crews have recovered four more victims at the site of Surfside’s deadly condo collapse.

Miami-Dade mayor said crews continue to work through extremely challenging storm conditions, pausing only for lightning strikes. The death toll now stands at 32, and 113 people are unaccounted for.