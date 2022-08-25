Four More States To Enact Abortion ‘trigger laws’

FILE - People celebrate following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. A handful of Republican-led states will soon implement near-total bans on abortion, marking yet another slate of laws severely limiting the procedure to be allowed to go into effect since the June 24 decision. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(AP) — Four more states will ban almost all abortions this week. It’s another result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. To date, 13 states have passed so-called trigger laws that were designed to outlaw almost all abortions if the high court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The majority of those states began enforcing their bans soon after the June 24 decision. But Idaho, Tennessee and Texas had to wait 30 days beyond when the justices formally entered the judgment, which happened several weeks after the ruling was announced. That deadline is up Thursday. Meanwhile, North Dakota’s trigger law is scheduled to take effect Friday.