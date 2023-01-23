NATIONAL

Four Oath Keepers Convicted Of Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy

jsalinasBy 6 views
0
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Capitol riot was the culmination of weeks of preparation and a moment of triumph for the Oath Keepers, federal prosecutor Louis Manzo said Jan. 18, 2023, in closing arguments in the second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right extremist group. The defendants facing jurors in the latest trial are Joseph Hackett, Roberto Minuta, David Moerschel, and Edward Vallejo. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(AP) — Four members of the Oath Keepers have been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial involving far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power.

A Washington D.C. jury found Joseph Hackett, Robert Minuta, David Moerschel and Edward Vallejo guilty on Monday. The verdict comes weeks after a different jury convicted two leaders of the extremist group in the mob’s attack that halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Defense attorneys said there was no plot to stop the transfer of presidential power.

Lights Out In Pakistan As Energy-Saving Move Backfires

Previous article

US Proposes Once-A-Year COVID Shots For Most Americans

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL