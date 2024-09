Four people are recovering from injuries suffered in a bus crash involving the Abilene Christian football team. The team bus was hit by a vehicle speeding through the intersection at Marsha Sharp Freeway and University Avenue in Lubbock late Saturday night. The impact caused the bus to hit another vehicle.

A player, two coaches and the bus driver were treated for minor injuries. The driver allegedly responsible for the crash — 19-year-old Parker Young — was charged with DWI.