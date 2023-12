Four people have now been arrested in connection to a shooting last night at a mall in Arlington. It began around 7:30 when two groups got into a fight on an escalator at The Parks Mall. Two people were wounded by gunfire.

Police say the woman shot was an innocent bystander who was shot in the leg. A 17 year old boy who was shot in the arm was involved in the altercation and is one of the four under arrest. Police have also arrested two 19-year olds and an 18-year old.