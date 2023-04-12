Four Volunteers To Simulate Year-Long Mars Flight

NASA plans to simulate a Mars mission here on the ground before trying it in space. A crew of four will participate in a year-long isolation and confinement mission to study the psychological and physiological impacts of the 145-million-mile trip to the red planet.

The four paid quasi-astronauts will spend 12-months in a 17-hundred-square-foot habitat that features small bedrooms, a living area, a medical bay, and a space to grow food. The 3D-printed structure is to be built inside a warehouse at Johnson Space Center.