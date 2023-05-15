Fourth And Final Suspect In Custody In Santa Rosa Teen’s Killing

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities have captured the fourth and final suspect in the killing of a 16-year-old Santa Rosa boy almost four months ago.

19-year-old Alberto Sanchez was arrested Sunday at the Progreso Port of Entry – hiding in the trunk of his sister’s vehicle. Sanchez had fled to Mexico after Fernando Martinez was shot to death outside a Santa Rosa apartment January 26th.

Sanchez now joins three alleged accomplices behind bars, all charged with murder. The other three suspects have been jailed since they were arrested in La Feria in mid-February. Cameron County prosecutors believe Sanchez was the leader of a teenaged drug ring, and that Martinez was gunned down during a drug ripoff.