Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose May Be Needed

The CEO of Pfizer is saying that a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine may be needed.

Appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation, Albert Bourla said that the third dose protects against death and hospitalization, but not as strongly against infection.

Pfizer also recently submitted data to the FDA concerning a fourth dose and was busy developing an annual COVID vaccine that would protect against all variants. Bourla also mentioned building a better flu vaccine and tackling cancer treatments as Pfizer’s goals for the future.