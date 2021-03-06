Fourth Houston Area Resident Charged In US Capitol Riot

(AP) — The FBI says it has arrested a Houston area man accused of throwing a desk drawer and other items at officers and smashing a window during the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. The FBI’s Houston office says Shane Jenkins was arrested Friday morning at his home.

Agents allege Jenkins used a hatchet to cause $1,500 in damage to a window near a Capitol tunnel. They also allege he threw various items at officers, hitting them with such objects as a desk drawer and a flagpole. The FBI says it identified Jenkins from security videos and social media postings.