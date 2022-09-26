Fourth Man Arrested In Multi-Million Dollar Hidalgo County Burglary Ring

A fourth person has been charged in a widespread burglary operation that targeted heavy machinery, farm and ranch vehicles, and construction equipment across Hidalgo County.

The ongoing investigation into the operation led authorities last week to 32-year-old Jorge Gonzalez of Edinburg who was found with some of the stolen equipment worth about $700,000. Three other men were arrested back in April, about a month after the theft of several vehicles from a warehouse in Edinburg.

The 6-month multi-agency investigation has now led to the recovery of more than $3 million worth of property including a bulldozer, farm tractors, numerous other heavy and light vehicles, along with surveying equipment. Charges against the four men include felony theft, burglary, and engaging in organized crime.