Fourth Suspect Arrested In Alabama Mass Shooting

A fourth suspect is in custody in connection a mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama last weekend. Twenty-year-old Johnny Letron Brown faces four counts of reckless murder. Sixteen-year-old and 17-year-old brothers along with another 20-year-old man were taken into custody earlier this week.

The shooting in the small town of Dadeville killed four people and left nearly three dozen others injured. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said all suspects have been charged with four counts of reckless murder and have been booked into jail with no bond.