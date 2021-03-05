Fourth Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Alton Girl’s Shooting Death

A fourth man is behind bars, charged in connection with the drive-by shooting death of a 6-year-old Alton-area girl. Juan Ramon Olaguez was brought before a judge Friday morning on a charge of capital murder, and was ordered back to jail on a $1 million bond.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say Olaguez was among the group that drove up to a house on the 2400 block of Valencia Avenue and fired a barrage of bullets into the home. A 6-year-old girl in her bedroom was struck and killed by one of the bullets.

Sheriff’s officials say Olaguez is the last suspect in the shooting that happened the night of February 23rd. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a neighborhood dispute but the nature of the dispute hasn’t been disclosed.