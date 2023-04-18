NATIONAL

Fox, Dominion Reach Settlement Over False Election Claims

jsalinasBy 8 views
0
Representatives of Fox News arrive at the justice center in Wilmington, Del., for the Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP) — The judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox announced that the parties “have resolved their case” and dismissed the jury just as the trial was to begin.

The announcement on Tuesday averted a prolonged trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by spreading false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

The sudden announcement came after jurors had been seated and attorneys were preparing to make opening statements. Terms were not disclosed for the proposed settlement, which still needs approval from the judge overseeing the case.

Inmate Charged With Murder After Jail Staffer Loses Child

Previous article

Ralph Yarl Shedding ‘buckets of tears,’ Shooter In Custody

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL