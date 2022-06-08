Fox News: National Guard To Be Deployed For Abortion Decision

File: The U.S. Supreme Court is seen early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A report says the National Guard will be deployed in and around Washington, DC soon to deal with potential violence surrounding the Roe v. Wade abortion case.

Fox News reports troops will be out in force as the U.S. Supreme Court appears likely to overturn Roe. That’s the decades old decision which legalized abortion nationwide.

The report comes just after the arrest of an armed man near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The man allegedly said he wanted to kill the conservative justice over Roe v. Wade.