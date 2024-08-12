Fox News: Trump To Sue DOJ Over Raid

Former President Trump will reportedly sue the Justice Department over alleged “political persecution.” Fox News reports Trump is suing the agency for executing a search warrant of his Mar-a-Lago property in 2022 to retrieve classified materials.

Trump’s legal team argues the raid was unconstitutional and should have never been approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. The former president is suing for 100-million dollars in damages.

A federal judge recently dismissed the classified documents case against Trump, and the appeals process is expected to start at the end of the month.