Fragile Cease-Fire between Israel, Gaza Militants Holding

Palestinians inspect their house which was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants has taken effect late Sunday in a bid to end nearly three days of violence that has killed dozens of Palestinians. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

(AP) — A fragile cease-fire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants has held into the morning, signaling the latest round of violence may have abated. Israel was also partially reopening crossings out of Gaza for humanitarian needs. The flare-up was the worst fighting between Israel and Gaza militant groups since Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war last year, and adds to the destruction and misery that have plagued blockaded Gaza for years. Over three days, 43 Palestinians were killed, including 15 children and four women. Life for hundreds of thousands of Israelis was disrupted during the flareup.