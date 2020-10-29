France Braces For Monthlong Lockdown As Virus Deaths Mount

A man wearing a mask walks in the street in the center of Lyon, central France, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. France is bracing for a potential new lockdown as the president prepares a televised address Wednesday aimed at stopping a fast-rising tide of virus patients filling French hospitals and a growing daily death toll. French markets opened lower on expectations that President Emmanuel Macron will announce some kind of lockdown Wednesday. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

(AP) — Some doctors expressed relief but business owners despaired as France prepared to shut down again for a month to try to put the brakes on the fast-moving virus. Shoppers at a Paris farmers’ market said they were ready to restrict their freedoms given the rising number of virus-related deaths and COVID patients filling French hospitals. The new measures are set to come into effect at midnight. Schools are allowed to remain open in this new lockdown, which is gentler than what France saw in the spring. But still a shock to restaurants and other businesses ordered to close their doors in one of the world’s biggest economies.