France Braces For Violence In New Wave Of Pension Protests

Workers demonstrate with a banner reading "Police mutilates, we don't forgive" Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Nantes, western France. The fresh wave of strikes and protests is the 10th time since January that unions have called on workers to walk out and for demonstrators to flood the streets against Macron's push to move back France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64.(AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

(AP) — Protests and strikes against unpopular pension reforms are kicking off again across France. In Paris, striking workers waving burning flares invaded and blocked train tracks serving one of the French capital’s main railway stations. Fears that violence could mar the demonstrations prompted what Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin described as an unprecedented deployment of 13,000 officers, nearly half of them concentrated in the French capital. Protests are taking place elsewhere in France on Tuesday. It’s the latest round of nationwide demonstrations and strikes against unpopular pension reforms and President Emmanuel Macron’s push to raise France’s legal retirement age from 62 to 64.