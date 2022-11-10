France Grants Port To Migrant Rescue Ship Amid Italy Rift

Some of the migrants rescued from the sea are seen on board of the humanitarian ship Ocean Viking cruising in the Mediterranean Sea, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The SOS Mediterranee humanitarian group said the Norwegian-flagged ship is heading toward the French island of Corsica in hopes that France will offer its 234 passengers a safe port, after Italy backed down and allowed migrants from three other rescue ships to disembark on Italian soil. (AP Photo/Vincenzo Circosta)

Some of the migrants rescued from the sea are seen on board of the humanitarian ship Ocean Viking cruising in the Mediterranean Sea, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The SOS Mediterranee humanitarian group said the Norwegian-flagged ship is heading toward the French island of Corsica in hopes that France will offer its 234 passengers a safe port, after Italy backed down and allowed migrants from three other rescue ships to disembark on Italian soil. (AP Photo/Vincenzo Circosta)

(AP) — France’s interior minister says his country will take in passengers from a migrant rescue ship who have been stranded in the Mediterranean Sea after Italy denied them entry.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday that France would welcome some 230 Ocean Viking passengers at the military port in the city of Toulon on Friday. Darmanin says the passengers subsequently will be divided among France, Germany and other European countries. However, he says France plants to withdraw from a voluntary

European Union mechanism for sharing asylum-seekers. He cited Italy dragging its feet in assigning ports to charity-operated rescue ships in recent weeks. Italy’s interior minister in turn called France’s decision “totally incomprehensible.”