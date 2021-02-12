WORLD

France Recommends 1-Shot Vaccine For People Who Had Virus

By 60 views
0

(AP) — France’s highest health authority has recommended that people who have had COVID-19 receive only one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus.

The High Authority of Health said Friday that since recovered individuals had developed an immunity response akin to a vaccine, a single shot is probably sufficient. If applied, the decision is expected to speed up the pace of France’s vaccination drive.

All three of the vaccines authorized for use in the European Union – the ones made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca- were developed to be administered in two doses delivered a few weeks apart.

 

UN Rights Body Adopts Watered-Down Text On Myanmar Coup

Previous article

Czechs In Chaos With Political Infighting Amid Virus Surge

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD