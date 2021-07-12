France’s Macron Orders All Health Workers To Get Vaccinated

People wearing a face masks to protect against coronavirus walk along the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, Monday, July 12, 2021. France's President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a top-level virus security meeting Monday morning and then giving a televised speech Monday evening, the kind of solemn speech he's given at each turning point in France's virus epidemic. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

(AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered all French health care workers to get virus vaccines by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

In a televised address on Monday, Macron also mandated special COVID-19 passes for anyone who wants to go to a restaurant, shopping mall or several other public places.

The delta variant is driving France’s virus infections back up again, just as the country kicked off summer vacation season after a long-awaited reopening process. Some 40% of France’s population is fully vaccinated but there are pockets of vaccine skepticism.