France’s Virus Pass Now Required In Restaurants, Trains

A security officer checks passengers' health passes at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, Monday Aug.9, 2021. Starting today, the pass will be required in France to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. It was already in place for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks with a capacity for more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)

(AP) — People in France are now required to show a QR code proving they have a special virus pass to enjoy restaurants and cafes or travel across the country. The measure is part of a government plan to encourage more people to get the vaccine and to slow down a surge in infections. Over 36 million people in France, or more than 54% of the population, are fully vaccinated. Polls show that most French support the health pass. But the measure has prompted strong opposition from some people who say their freedoms will be compromised.