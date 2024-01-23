Fraud Is Up In The US And Costing Americans Billions Of Dollars

Experts say online fraud is at “crisis level” and being fueled by artificial intelligence. Fraud cost U.S. consumers more than seven-billion dollars during the first three quarters of 2023, according to the FTC. But according to experts, when people are aware of a specific scam, they’re 80-percent less likely to be caught in one.

The most popular fraud scams target grandparents using A.I. generated voicer recordings in elaborate impostor schemes. Other popular scams are crypto, romance, employment and online account tax scams.

The Best was to defend yourself: don’t answer any emails or phones calls from unknown persons and choose a “safe word” or “password” to share with only family members and loved ones.