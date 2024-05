A Fredericksburg doctor is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of committing over 70-million-dollars of Medicare fraud. A federal jury found Dr. David Young guilty of signing false prescriptions and medical records.

These prescriptions for things like genetic tests and orthotic braces were used by companies to bill Medicare for over 70-million-dollars. Young was paid about 475-thousand-dollars to sign the prescriptions. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years.