Free Coronavirus Testing To Continue In Edinburg Without FEMA

The feds will no longer be a partner, but the large drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Edinburg will be staying open for two more weeks.

FEMA is ending its role, but the free testing will continue through a partnership among the state, Hidalgo County, and the city of Edinburg. One other difference – you’ll be given a saliva-based PCR test rather than the nasal swab. That means you can’t eat, drink, or smoke for 30 minutes before getting the test.

The testing site at Edinburg Municipal Park will continue to be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing will be provided through March 7t