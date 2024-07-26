French Officials Not Linking Railway Attack To Terrorism

Travellers wait at the Gare de L'Est at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. Hours away from the grand opening ceremony of the Olympics, high-speed rail traffic was severely disrupted. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Travellers wait at the Gare de L'Est at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. Hours away from the grand opening ceremony of the Olympics, high-speed rail traffic was severely disrupted. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

French officials say a major attack on the country’s railway system has happened just hours before the official opening of the Paris Olympics.

French rail company SCNF says trains at all major Paris stations have been delayed after a series of arson attacks damaged infrastructure. Authorities are not calling it a terror attack, but believe it was intended to destabilize the railway system.

Officials say trackside signal boxes were set on fire and cables were cut around 4am this morning. The French transport minister says the malicious acts will “seriously disrupt traffic until this weekend.”