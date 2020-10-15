French Police Search Homes Of Top Officials In Virus Probe

(AP) – French police have searched the homes of the former prime minister, the current and former health ministers and other top officials in an investigation into the government response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Health Ministry confirmed the searches at dawn Thursday that included the offices of the current health minister, Olivier Veran. They came the day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced curfews in Paris and eight other French cities to deal with the rising toll of new infections.

COVID-19 patients, doctors, prison personnel, police officers and others in France filed an unprecedented 90 complaints over recent months, notably over shortages of masks and other equipment.