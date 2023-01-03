French President Macron Highlights Importance Of Continued Ukraine Support

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, listens to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is in Paris for a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union gets under way. It is his first trip since Sweden took over the Presidency on Jan.1 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

France’s President says Ukraine needs support “more than ever.” Speaking with Sweden’s Prime Minister in Paris, Emmanuel Macron said France supports Sweden’s application to join NATO.

The Swedish leader mentioned he was grateful for the solidarity and said Sweden is upholding its promise to do all it can to enter the Alliance as soon as possible. He added “Ukrainian victory is existential for Europe and for the entire world.”