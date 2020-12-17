WORLD

French President Macron Tests Positive For COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a screen as he attends by video conference a round table for the National Humanitarian Conference (NHC), taken at the Foreign Ministry in Paris,Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday following a week in which he met with numerous European leaders. The French and Spanish prime ministers and EU Council president were among many top officials self-isolating because they had recent contact with him. (Charles Platiau/Pool via AP)

(AP) — Wearing a white medical mask, French President Emmanuel Macron has made a planned speech by videoconference on, hours after he was tested positive for COVID-19 following a week in which he met with numerous European leaders.

The French and Spanish prime ministers and EU Council president are among many top officials self-isolating because they had recent contact with him. Macron’s office said Thursday the president took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared.”

The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron experienced. His wife, Brigitte Macron, has been tested negative on Thursday. France reported another 18,254 new infections Thursday and its death toll is just shy of 60,000.

